Tennis players Inglot and Bambridge are left out of the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Brazilian tennis player Bruno Soares, number 12 of the ATP and the British player Jamie Murray, number 21 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and forty-six minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5), 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-3 to the british Dominic Inglot Y Luke bambridge, number 56 of the ATP and, number 63 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the couple will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Soares and Murray, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service 4 times, achieved 54% in the first service, committed 15 double faults and took 64% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, achieved 61% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 62% of their service points.

During the round of 32, the winners will be measured against the winners of the match in which they will face Oliver marach Y Aisam qureshi against Santiago Gonzalez Y Marcelo demoliner.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 on outdoor clay.