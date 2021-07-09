Tennis players Hsieh and Mertens beat tennis players Aoyama and Shibahara and will be in the Wimbledon final

07/09/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

Su-Wei Hsieh, number 5 of the WTA and the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, number 8 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4, 1-6 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-eight minutes to the Japanese players Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara, number 13 of the WTA and, number 13 of the WTA respectively in the semifinals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the final.

During the match, the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, in the first serve they were 68% effective, committed 4 double faults and got 65% of the service points. As for Aoyama and Shibahara, they also managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, achieved 57% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 72% of their service points.

During the final Hsieh and Mertens will face the winners of the match between Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova against Storm sanders Y Caroline dolehide.

This tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples face.