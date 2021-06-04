Tennis players Hradecka and Siegemund snatch the place of the round of 16 from Muhammad and Pegula

06/04/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The Czech tennis player Lucie hradecka, number 33 of the WTA and the German player Laura siegemund, number 35 of the WTA won in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros in two hours and six minutes by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0 to the americans Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula, number 38 of the WTA and, number 56 of the WTA respectively. After this result, the couple managed to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that Hradecka and Siegemund, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, achieved 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 59% of the points at take out. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their rivals’ serve 3 times, had 58% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 51% of their service points.

In the round of 16, the winners will be measured against the winners of the match between Magda linette Y Bernarda pear against Zarina Diyas Y Varvara Gracheva.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air.