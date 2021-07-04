Tennis players Hradecka and Bouzkova win in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Czechs Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova, number 29 of the WTA and number 73 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-one minutes to the German Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 60 of the WTA and the Russian player Anna Blinkova, number 56 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their opponents once, while the winners did it 3 times. Likewise, Hradecka and Bouzkova achieved 77% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 68% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 66% effectiveness, did not make any double faults and they managed to win 58% of the service points.

During the round of 16, the winners will meet the Georgians Oksana Kalashnikova Y Varvara Gracheva next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 63 couples participate in this competition.