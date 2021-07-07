Tennis players Hradecka and Bouzkova qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Kalashnikova and Gracheva

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 15:15 CEST

The Czechs Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova, number 29 of the WTA and number 73 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by beating in fifty-three minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to the Georgian player Oksana Kalashnikova already the russian Varvara Gracheva, numbers 74 and 380 of the WTA in the knockout stages of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, achieved 86% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 78% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break the serve on one occasion, achieved 56% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 44% of the service points.

During the quarterfinals Hradecka and Bouzkova will face the Japanese players Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It takes place on an outdoor lawn and a total of 63 couples face each other. In addition, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.