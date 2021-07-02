Tennis players Hradecka and Bouzkova prevail in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Czechs Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova, number 29 of the WTA and number 73 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 in an hour and thirty-four minutes to the czech Renata voracova, number 70 of the WTA and the Japanese Miyu kato, number 77 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The match data shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ service 3 times, achieved 95% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 65% of the service points. As for Voracova and Kato, they managed to break their rivals’ serve on one occasion, they were 86% effective, they did not double faults and they managed to win 55% of their service points.

Hradecka and Bouzkova will meet in the round of 32 with the German players Anna-Lena Friedsam Y Anna Blinkova tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) 63 couples participate. It also takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.