Tennis players Hercog and Doi are eliminated in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/05/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

the slovenian tennis player Polona Hercog and the japanese Misaki doi they had to fold during the Roland-Garros round of 32 when the counter showed 5-2, so the match ended with the victory of Yung-jan chan Y Hao-Ching Chan, number 21 of the WTA and number 21 of the WTA respectively. With this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, Chan and Chan, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, achieved 81% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 76% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they never managed to break serve, achieved 94% effectiveness, did not double fault and won 56% of service points.

In the round of 16, Chan and Chan will face the winners of the match that will face Andreja Klepac Y Darija jurak against Arantxa Rus Y Tamara zidansek.

This championship takes place in Paris between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.