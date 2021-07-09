Tennis players Granollers and Zeballos manage to qualify for the final at the expense of Bolelli and Gonzalez

07/08/2021

On 07/09/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Spanish Marcel granollers, number 10 of the ATP and the Argentine player Horacio Zeballos, number 7 of the ATP won in two hours and sixteen minutes by 6-4, 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (3) the italian tennis player Simone bolelli, number 46 of the ATP and the Argentine player Maximo gonzalez, number 36 of the ATP in the semifinals of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the final.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their rivals at any time, while the winners did it twice. Likewise, Granollers and Zeballos achieved 71% in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 81% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 59% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win the 66% of service points.

During the final, the winners will meet the Croatian players Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic next Saturday from 3:00 p.m. Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) occurs between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.