Tennis players Granollers and Zeballos advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/05/2021

On 07/06/2021 at 15:00 CEST

The Spanish Marcel granollers, number 10 of the ATP and the Argentine player Horacio Zeballos, number 7 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 7 (7) -6 (3) in two hours and thirty-seven minutes to the Austrian tennis player Oliver marach and Pakistani Aisam qureshi, numbers 30 and 55 of the ATP in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. Following this result, the pair managed to qualify for the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

During the match, Granollers and Zeballos, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the defeated pair did it once. In addition, Granollers and Zeballos had 71% of the first service, managing to win 79% of the service points, while their rivals achieved a 64% effectiveness and won 69% of the service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the ranked players committed 3 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 8.

During the quarterfinals Granollers and Zeballos will face off with the winners of the match that will face Cameron norrie Y Jaume munar against Andre goransson Y Casper ruud.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.