Tennis players Goransson and Ruud surprise and qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

Swedish Andre goransson, number 80 of the ATP and the Norwegian player Casper ruud, number 205 of the ATP gave the bell by winning in one hour and twenty-seven minutes by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (4) Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and the german tennis player Kevin Krawietz, numbers 21 and 20 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The defeated pair did not manage to break the serve at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it once. Likewise, Goransson and Ruud had a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and achieved 74% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 65%, they committed 5 double faults and got 69% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.