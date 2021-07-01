Tennis players Gonzalez and Demoliner say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/01/2021 at 4:00 PM CEST

The Kazakh tennis player Andrey Golubev, number 40 of the ATP and the Dutch Robin haase, number 44 of the ATP won by 6 (6) -7 (8), 6-4 and 6-4 in two hours and fourteen minutes to the Mexican player Santiago Gonzalez, number 54 of the ATP and the Brazilian Marcelo demoliner, number 49 of the ATP in the 30th final of Wimbledon. With this result, Golubev and Haase secure the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break the service 2 times to their opponents, had a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 78% of the service points. As for Gonzalez and Demoliner, they never managed to break the serve, their effectiveness was 58%, they made 2 double faults and they achieved 70% of the service points.

In the round of 32, Golubev and Haase will play against the winners of the match between Bruno Soares Y Jamie Murray against Nicholas monroe Y Vasek Popisil.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.