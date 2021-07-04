Tennis players Golubev and Haase beat Soares and Murray and will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

The Kazakh tennis player Andrey Golubev, number 40 of the ATP and the Dutch player Robin haase, number 44 of the ATP won in two hours and two minutes by 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-3 and 6-2 to the brazilian Bruno Soares, number 13 of the ATP and the British tennis player Jamie Murray, number 22 of the ATP in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. After this result, the couple will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair failed to break serve at all, while the winners did so 3 times. Likewise, Golubev and Haase had a 66% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 76% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 58% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and managed to win 69% of points to serve.

In the round of 16 Golubev and Haase will face the winners of the match in which they will face Simone bolelli Y Maximo gonzalez against Edouard Roger-Vasselin Y Henri Kontinen.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, it takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.