Tennis players Golubev and Bublik win in the semi-finals of Roland-Garros

06/10/2021

On at 14:46 CEST

Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik, number 82 of the ATP and number 101 of the ATP respectively won in one hour and forty-five minutes by 1-6, 6-4 and 6-4 to the spanish Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 456 of the ATP and number 189 of the ATP respectively in the semifinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the final.

The match data show that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, while the defeated couple, for their part, did it 3 times. Furthermore, on the first serve Golubev and Bublik had 69% effectiveness and achieved 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 71% and achieved 66% of the service points. Finally, with regard to fouls, the ranked players committed 2 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 4.

During the final, the winners will play against the winners of the match that will face Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Masc. It is celebrated on exterior clay and in it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 30 and June 12 in Paris.