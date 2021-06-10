in Sports

Tennis players Golubev and Bublik win in the semi-finals of Roland-Garros

06/10/2021

On at 14:46 CEST

Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik, number 82 of the ATP and number 101 of the ATP respectively won in one hour and forty-five minutes by 1-6, 6-4 and 6-4 to the spanish Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 456 of the ATP and number 189 of the ATP respectively in the semifinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the final.

The match data show that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, while the defeated couple, for their part, did it 3 times. Furthermore, on the first serve Golubev and Bublik had 69% effectiveness and achieved 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 71% and achieved 66% of the service points. Finally, with regard to fouls, the ranked players committed 2 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 4.

During the final, the winners will play against the winners of the match that will face Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Masc. It is celebrated on exterior clay and in it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 30 and June 12 in Paris.

Drinking water is important, but there is no exact amount

The smart home TP-Link Tapo helps us save on the new electricity bill