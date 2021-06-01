Tennis players Golubev and Bublik take the place of the round of 32 from Reboul and Doumbia

06/01/2021

The Kazakhs Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik, number 82 of the ATP and, number 101 of the ATP respectively won by 7 (9) -6 (7) and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-one minutes to the French players Fabien Reboul Y Sadio doumbia, number 128 of the ATP and, number 130 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players during the round of 32 of the competition.

The defeated pair could not break the serve to their opponents at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. In addition, Golubev and Bublik achieved 76% in the first service, 2 double faults and 69% of the service points were made, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 53%, they made 5 double faults and got 66 % of service points.

Golubev and Bublik will meet in the round of 32 of the championship with the winners of the match in which they will meet Frederik Nielsen Y Andres Molteni against Ivan Dodig Y Filip Polasek.

The tournament takes place in パ リ from May 30 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.