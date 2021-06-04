Tennis players Golubev and Bublik qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 06:45 CEST

Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik, number 82 of the ATP and number 101 of the ATP respectively won in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-1 to the Croatian player Ivan Dodig and the Slovak player Filip Polasek, numbers 9 and 10 of the ATP. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 16 of the championship.

The defeated pair could not break their opponents’ serve at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. Likewise, Golubev and Bublik achieved 86% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 76% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 65%, they committed 6 double faults and they achieved 58% of the service points.

During the round of 16, Golubev and Bublik will face off with the winners of the match between Jean-Julien Rojer Y Wesley koolhof against Dominik Koepfer Y Emil ruusuvuori.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and a total of 64 couples participate in it. In addition, it is celebrated between May 30 and June 12 in Paris.