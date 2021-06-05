Tennis players Gille and Vliegen manage to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Krajicek and Sandgren

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Belgian Sander gille Y Joran vliegen, number 33 of the ATP and number 29 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in one hour and six minutes by 6-4 and 6-1 to American players Austin krajicek Y Tennys Sandgren, number 44 of the ATP and number 239 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis players take the place for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents ‘serve 4 times, while the defeated pair, for their part, failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Gille and Vliegen were 68% effective in the first serve and managed to win 94% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 68% effectiveness and managed to win 51% of the service points. Finally, in relation to fouls, the winners did not commit any double faults and the players of the losing pair made a double fault.

Gille and Vliegen will meet in the round of 16 of the competition with the winners of the match in which they will meet Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper against Hugo Gaston Y Arthur Cazaux.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.