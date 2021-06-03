Tennis players García Pérez and Wachaczyk remain at the gates of the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Canadians Gabriela dabrowski Y Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 11 of the WTA and number 157 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in one hour by 6-2 and 6-1 to the Spanish player Georgina Garcia Perez already the german Julia Wachaczyk, numbers 83 and 96 of the WTA. After this result, the couple takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The match data show that Dabrowski and Fernandez, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 4 times, while the losing pair, on the other hand, failed to break their rivals’ serve. Likewise, Dabrowski and Fernandez achieved 77% effectiveness in the first service and took 68% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 61% effectiveness and managed to win 42% of the service points. To conclude, in the penalty section, the qualified players committed 2 double faults and their opponents committed 2.

Dabrowski and Fernandez will play in the round of 32 against the Chinese players Saisai zheng Y Ellen perez tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It takes place on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 2 and 13 in Paris.