Tennis players Friedsam and Blinkova defeated tennis players Brengle and Zhu and will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The German player Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 60 of the WTA and the Russian Anna Blinkova, number 56 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-seven minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-1 to the American tennis player Madison brengle, number 333 of the WTA and the Chinese tennis player Lin zhu, number 144 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the winners will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break their opponents’ service 4 times, achieved 69% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 60% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they managed to break the serve twice to their opponents, they achieved an 80% effectiveness, they committed 2 double faults and they won 56% of the service points.

After this meeting, the round of 32 will take place where the faces Friedsam and Blinkova will be seen against the winners of the match between Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova against Renata voracova Y Miyu kato.

This tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.