Tennis players Fichman and Olmos win in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

The canadian Sharon fichman, number 28 of the WTA and the Mexican tennis player Giuliana Olmos, number 26 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-1 in fifty-six minutes to the Czech player Kveta Peschke, number 19 of the WTA and the German tennis player Vivian Heisen, number 113 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the winners will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break their rivals’ serve once, while the winners did it 5 times. Likewise, Fichman and Olmos achieved 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 72% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 49% effectiveness, made 9 double faults and achieved win 38% of the service points.

During the round of 32 Fichman and Olmos will face the winners of the match between Jelena Ostapenko Y Marta Kostyuk against Belinda Bencic Y Sofia kenin.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is carried out on an outdoor lawn and a total of 64 couples can be seen on it. In addition, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.