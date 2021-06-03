Tennis players Fichman and Olmos snatch the place of the round of 32 from Watson and Blinkova

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 08:45 CEST

The canadian Sharon fichman, number 32 of the WTA and the Mexican tennis player Giuliana Olmos, number 30 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirteen minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to the british player Heather watson, number 120 of the WTA and the Russian Anna Blinkova, number 58 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break the serve to their opponents 2 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 5 times. In addition, Fichman and Olmos had an 80% effectiveness in the first serve, they committed 2 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points, while their opponents had a 54% first serve and 3 double faults, managing to win. 46% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Fichman and Olmos will face the winners of the match in which they will face Mihaela buzarnescu Y Patricia Maria Tig against Lara Arruabarrena Y Caroline dolehide.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.