Tennis players Fichman and Olmos prevail in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Canadian tennis player Sharon fichman, number 28 of the WTA and the Mexican Giuliana Olmos, number 26 of the WTA had no problem winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon because their opponents, the Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko, number 20 of the WTA and the Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, number 126 of the WTA could not be presented to the match. With this result, the tennis players take the place for the knockout stages of Wimbledon.

In the round of 16 Fichman and Olmos will face the winners of the match between Aleksandra krunic Y Nina stojanovic against Mona barthel Y Julia Wachaczyk.

The tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples are presented.