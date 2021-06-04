Tennis players Farah and Jurak get their place in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/04/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

The Colombian tennis player Robert Farah, number 3 of the ATP and the Croatian Darija jurak, number 28 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and seven minutes for 1-6, 6-4 and 10-8 to the german player Laura siegemund and the Belgian player Sander gille, numbers 35 and 33 of the WTA in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The statistics show that Farah and Jurak, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, achieved 96% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 57% of the service points. As for Siegemund and Gille, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, had an 89% first serve, made 6 double faults and managed to win 54% of their service points.

During the quarterfinals, Farah and Jurak will play against the winners of the match in which they will meet. Bruno Soares Y Yi-Fan Xu against Desirae Krawczyk Y Joe salisbury.

The tournament takes place in Paris between June 4 and 10 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 16 couples face each other.