Tennis players Farah and Cabal win a place in the round of 32 at the expense of Skupski and Skupski

06/01/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

The Colombians Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 3 of the ATP and number 4 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th final of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes to the British players Ken skupski Y Neal skupski, number 61 of the ATP and number 19 of the ATP respectively. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 32 of the competition.

During the game, Farah and Cabal, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service twice, achieved 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 73% of the service points. As for Skupski and Skupski, they never broke serve, had 61% first serve, double faulted and managed to win 65% of service points.

During the round of 32, the winners will face off with the winners of the match in which they will face Albert Ramos Viñolas Y Ricardas Berankis against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Y Dan Added.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.