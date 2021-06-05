Tennis players Farah and Cabal snatch the quarterfinal place from Saville and Purcell

06/05/2021

On at 13:00 CEST

The Colombians Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 3 of the ATP and number 4 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and thirteen minutes to Australian players Luke saville Y Max purcell, number 35 of the ATP and number 46 of the ATP respectively in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the players managed to qualify for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break the service of their rivals twice, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and managed to win 85% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they could not break their opponents’ serve at any time and their effectiveness data is 61%, 6 double faults and 59% of points obtained on service.

The next match corresponds to the quarterfinals of the tournament and in it Farah and Cabal will face the winners of the match between Bruno Soares Y Jamie Murray against Horia Tecau Y Kevin Krawietz.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.