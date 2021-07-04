Tennis players Farah and Cabal advance to the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

Colombian players Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 4 of the ATP and number 5 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and twenty minutes by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the brazilians Thiago Monteiro Y Rafael Matos, number 188 of the ATP and, number 89 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, the tennis players manage to qualify for the knockout stages of Wimbledon.

The match data show that Farah and Cabal, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve twice, while the defeated pair, on the other hand, failed to break their rivals’ serve. Likewise, Farah and Cabal obtained 97% in the first service and 80% of the points were made at the service, while the data of their opponents is 93% of effectiveness and 66% of points obtained at the service. Finally, in relation to fouls, the winners committed a double fault and the eliminated players made 3 double faults.

During the round of 16, the winners will meet the Australians Luke saville Y Max purcell.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.