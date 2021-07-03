Tennis players Ebden and Stosur will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 00:45 CEST

The Australians Matthew ebden Y Samantha Stosur, number 70 of the ATP and number 87 of the WTA respectively won in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (3), 5-7 and 6-3 in one hour and fifty-one minutes to the Dutch players Matwe middelkoop Y Kiki bertens, number 35 of the ATP and, number 110 of the ATP respectively. With this result, the pair secure the place for the round of 32 of Wimbledon.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the defeated pair also managed to do so twice. Likewise, Ebden and Stosur achieved 79% in the first service and made 69% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 74% and they achieved 68% of the service points. To conclude, in the penalty section, the winners committed 4 double faults and the eliminated players made a double fault.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It is carried out on grass in the open air and a total of 48 couples face each other. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.