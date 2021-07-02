Tennis players Dodig and Polasek will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

The Croatian tennis player Ivan Dodig, number 8 of the ATP and the Slovakian player Filip Polasek, number 9 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and five minutes to Slovak Norbert Gombos and the spanish player Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, had a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 73% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they never managed to break serve, they achieved 83% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 47% of the service points.

In the round of 32, Dodig and Polasek will play against the British Cameron norrie Y Jaume munar tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.