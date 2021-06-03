Tennis players Diyas and Gracheva prevail in the 30th final of Roland-Garros despite the odds against

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 06:31 CEST

Kazaja Zarina Diyas, number 477 of the WTA and the Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva, number 492 of the WTA gave the bell by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and twenty one minutes to the Americans Sabrina santamaria Y Kaitlyn christian, number 65 of the WTA and, number 60 of the WTA respectively. After this result, the winners will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match Diyas and Gracheva, the winners, managed to break the serve to their rivals 5 times, while the losing pair, for their part, managed it 3 times. Likewise, Diyas and Gracheva had 86% of the first service, managing to win 58% of the points at the service, while the data of their opponents is of a 78% effectiveness and 53% of points obtained at the service. To conclude, in the penalty section, the winners did not commit any double faults and the eliminated players made 3 double faults.

During the round of 32, Diyas and Gracheva will meet the Polish players Magda Linette Y Bernarda pear.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, it takes place between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay.