Tennis players Dart and Salisbury move on to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the semifinals

07/09/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

British players Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury, number 215 of the WTA and number 11 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the semifinals of Wimbledon by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 in two hours to the Czech tennis player Kveta Peschke and to german Kevin Krawietz, numbers 19 and 20 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the Wimbledon final.

The data collected about the match shows that Dart and Salisbury, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, had 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and obtained 73% of the service points. . As for the defeated pair, they managed to break the serve once, obtained 66% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points.

In the final, Dart and Salisbury will face off with the winners of the match between Neal skupski Y Desirae Krawczyk against Shuai zhang Y John peers.

The tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 46 couples participate in the championship.