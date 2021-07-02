Tennis players Copil and Clarke say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 04:30 CEST

The Austrian player Philipp Oswald, number 31 of the ATP and the New Zealander Marcus daniell, number 41 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the thirty-second finals of Wimbledon in one hour and forty-six minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 Romanian tennis player Marius copil and the british Jay clarke. After this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ service twice, they obtained 72% of the first service, they committed 3 double faults, managing to win 77% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break the serve once to their opponents, their effectiveness was 66%, they committed 7 double faults and they got 65% of the service points.

In the round of 32, Oswald and Daniell will meet the winners of the match that will face Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic against Egor Gerasimov Y Yoshihito nishioka.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is celebrated on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.