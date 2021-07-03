Tennis players Cacic and Brkic take the place in the round of 16 at the expense of Oswald and Daniell

07/03/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

Serbian tennis player Nikola Cacic, number 45 of the ATP and Bosnian Tomislav Brkic, number 57 of the ATP won by 6-3, 1-6 and 13 (8) -12 (6) to the Austrian player Philipp Oswald, number 31 of the ATP and the New Zealander Marcus daniell, number 41 of the ATP in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, the tennis players will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

In the course of the match, Cacic and Brkic, the winners, managed to break the serve once, while the defeated couple did it twice. Likewise, Cacic and Brkic had a 64% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 70% of the service points, while their opponents had a 70% first service, managing to win 70% of the service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the ranked players committed 6 double faults and their opponents committed 7.

In the round of 16, the winners will be measured against the Croats Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) occurs between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.