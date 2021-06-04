Tennis players Cacic and Brkic surprise and qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 04:00 CEST

Serbian Nikola Cacic, number 53 of the ATP and the Bosnian tennis player Tomislav Brkic, number 66 of the ATP gave the surprise by winning by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-three minutes to the Spanish player Marcel granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos, numbers 11 and 5 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. After this result, the couple managed to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break the serve once, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. In addition, Cacic and Brkic had a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 77% effective, 2 double faults and 72% of points obtained at service.

In the round of 16, Cacic and Brkic will play against the winners of the match between Fabrice Martin Y Jeremy chardy against Simone bolelli Y Maximo gonzalez.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is held on exterior clay and during the course of it, a total of 64 couples will face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 in Paris.