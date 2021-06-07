Tennis players Cabal and Olmos take the place in the semifinals at the expense of Polasek and Krejcikova

06/07/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

The Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 4 of the ATP and the Mexican player Giuliana Olmos, number 30 of the WTA won in one hour and thirty-one minutes by 6-2, 5-7 and 12-10 Slovak tennis player Filip Polasek already the czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova, numbers 10 and 7 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

The defeated pair managed to break their rivals’ serve 5 times, while the winners, for their part, did so 6 times. In addition, Cabal and Olmos achieved 76% in the first service, did not commit any double faults and made 56% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 64% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win the 53% of service points.

The next match that will take place tomorrow, Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time, corresponds to the semifinals of the tournament and in it Cabal and Olmos will face the American players Desirae Krawczyk Y Joe salisbury which will be held tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Mixed Doubles) 16 couples participate. It also takes place between June 4 and 10 on clay in the open air.