Tennis players Bopanna and Skugor go to the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021 at 12:45 PM CEST

The Indian tennis player Rohan bopanna, number 40 of the ATP and the Croatian player Franko skugor, number 37 of the ATP won in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 7-5 in one hour and twenty-five minutes to American players Nicholas monroe Y Francis Tiafoe, number 77 of the ATP and, number 231 of the ATP respectively. With this result, the players will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break the service 3 times to their opponents, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 75% of the service points. As for Monroe and Tiafoe, they managed to break their opponents’ serve once, their effectiveness was 61%, they committed 3 double faults and got 60% of their service points.

During the round of 16, Bopanna and Skugor will play against the winners of the match between Matwe middelkoop Y Marcelo Arevalo against Matt reid Y Alex De Minaur.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.