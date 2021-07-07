Tennis players Bolelli and Gonzalez prevail in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/07/2021

The Italian player Simone bolelli, number 46 of the ATP and the Argentine tennis player Maximo gonzalez, number 36 of the ATP won in two hours and twenty-six minutes by 7 (7) -6 (0), 6-4 and 6-3 to the South African Raven klaasen, number 23 of the ATP and the Japanese player Ben mclachlan, number 47 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. With this result, the pair manages to qualify for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the defeated pair did it once. Likewise, Bolelli and Gonzalez achieved 67% effectiveness in the first service and took 80% of the service points, while their rivals achieved 63% effectiveness and won 60% of the service points. Finally, in relation to the penalties, the winning players committed 4 double faults and their opponents made a double fault.

During the semifinals Bolelli and Gonzalez will face the Spanish players Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, it takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.