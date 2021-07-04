Tennis players Bolelli and Gonzalez beat Roger-Vasselin and Kontinen and will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The Italian Simone bolelli, number 46 of the ATP and the Argentine player Maximo gonzalez, number 36 of the ATP won in the round of 32 of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-nine minutes to the French tennis player Edouard Roger-Vasselin, number 15 of the ATP and the Finn Henri Kontinen, number 33 of the ATP. After this result, the tennis players manage to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Bolelli and Gonzalez, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve twice, while the defeated pair failed to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Bolelli and Gonzalez had 69% of the first service, managing to win 70% of the service points, while their rivals achieved a 66% effectiveness and won 68% of the service points. To conclude, in terms of fouls, the winners committed 3 double faults and their opponents committed 2.

During the round of 16, the winners will play against the Kazakh players Andrey Golubev Y Robin haase.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) occurs from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.