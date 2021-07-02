Tennis players Berankis and Koepfer advance to the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Lithuanian tennis player Ricardas Berankis, number 355 of the ATP and the German Dominik Koepfer, number 161 of the ATP won in two hours and twenty-three minutes by 7 (7) -6 (4), 3-6 and 9-7 to the Slovak player Igor zelenay and the Monegasque tennis player Romain arneodo, numbers 98 and 88 of the ATP in the 30th final of Wimbledon. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Berankis and Koepfer, the winners, managed to break the serve 2 times to their opponents, while the defeated pair, for their part, managed it 3 times. Likewise, Berankis and Koepfer had a 60% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 68% of the service points, while their opponents had a 73% first service, managing to win 66% of the service points. To conclude, in relation to the penalties, the classified players committed 3 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 5.

During the round of 32 Berankis and Koepfer will face the South African players Raven klaasen Y Ben mclachlan tomorrow Friday from 12:00 Spanish time.

This tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.