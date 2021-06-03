Tennis players Begu and Podoroska manage to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Ponchet and Cascino

06/03/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, number 104 of the WTA and the Argentine player Nadia podoroska, number 132 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-1 in an hour and two minutes to the French Jessika ponchet Y Estelle cascino, number 155 of the WTA and number 213 of the WTA respectively. With this result, the pair takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair did not manage to break the serve at any time, while the winners did it 4 times. In addition, Begu and Podoroska had 80% first service and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 75% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 60% effective, no double faults and 50% points obtained at service.

Begu and Podoroska will face off in the round of 32 of the competition with the winners of the match between Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara against Aliona Bolsava Zadoinov Y Paula Badosa.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.