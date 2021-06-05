Tennis players Begu and Podoroska get their place in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/05/2021

On at 14:00 CEST

The Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, number 104 of the WTA and the Argentine tennis player Nadia podoroska, number 132 of the WTA won in two hours and sixteen minutes by 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3 to the japanese players Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara, number 13 of the WTA and, number 13 of the WTA respectively in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, obtained an 80% first serve, committed a double fault, and managed to win 65% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, their effectiveness was 70%, they double-faulted and achieved 60% of the service points.

In the round of 16, Begu and Podoroska will face the French Chloe paquet Y Clara Burel tomorrow Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) occurs between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.