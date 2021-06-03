Tennis players Arruabarrena and Dolehide get their place in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

Act. At 17:30 CEST

The Spanish Lara Arruabarrena, number 84 of the WTA and the American tennis player Caroline dolehide, number 44 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-six minutes to the Romanians Mihaela buzarnescu Y Patricia Maria Tig, number 148 of the WTA and, number 246 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the players will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The defeated couple managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the winners did it 5 times. In addition, Arruabarrena and Dolehide had an 85% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 67% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 51% of points to serve.

During the round of 32 Arruabarrena and Dolehide will face the Canadian players Sharon fichman Y Giuliana Olmos tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Women’s Doubles. It is held on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. It also takes place from June 2 to 13 in Paris.