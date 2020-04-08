Pablo Carreño, currently 25 in the world, said on Wednesday in a videoconference, that tennis players are also self-employed and that some of them, like the rest of the workers, have a hard time now with the cessation of activity due to the pandemic.

04/08/2020 at 21:01

“We here in Spain are autonomous. In my case I have earned enough money to hold on for a while. But I have friends who are living off their parents, “he said. Carreño.

This is how the player from Gijón expressed himself in a colloquium organized by the Madrid Tennis Federation, and moderated by the coach Oscar Burrieza, in which the Spanish also participated Lara Arruabarrena Y Daniel Caverzaschi, the British James Ward and the Italian Paolo Lorenzi, under the motto “Professional tennis suspended, the players speak”.

“Like all freelancers who can’t work now, our income is zero and the expenses keep coming, mortgage, community, physical trainer, the academy where I train. These are very difficult times, “said Pablo.

“In the society in which we live, athletes are seen as privileged, with big houses and a beautiful life, but there are also players with less income or resources than any other self-employed person,” he clarified.

From Barcelona, ​​where he is confined, Carreño also commented that “there are communities in Spain where tennis is dead“and that a tournament base” like that of Italy is needed, with ‘futures’, ‘challengers’, and Wta. Having a tennis (television) channel like they have makes tennis to be watched daily. It is a system to nurture each other, “he continued.

Carreño also referred to the need for more centers similar to the CAR. “So that the first level players could go to train whenever they wanted. And the younger ones too. That would also help federations and Autonomous Communities that did not have many resources,” he said.

Carreño, like almost all the participants in the colloquium, It is difficult for professional tennis to be played this year.

“We have to wait and that this lengthens as little as possible, because then recovering the level will be difficult. July 13 (deadline so far) is almost impossible. Hopefully they will discover a vaccine so that the circuit will work again this year. But I think it won’t be possible“, said.

The player from Gijón also referred to the staging of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro. “I think not the best, but the ones that sell the most will participate. Top players at the media level and from different countries to promote it. In these competitions other things are sought, “he assured.

