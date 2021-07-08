Tennis players Aoyama and Shibahara take the place in the semifinals at the expense of Hradecka and Bouzkova

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 08:15 CEST

Japanese players Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara, number 13 of the WTA and number 13 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twenty-five minutes by 7 (7) -6 (3) and 7-5 to the czechs Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova, number 29 of the WTA and, number 73 of the WTA respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. With this result, the pair takes the place for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve 3 times to their opponents, while the winners managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve Aoyama and Shibahara had a 60% effectiveness, 6 double faults and got 57% of the service points, while their rivals achieved a 72% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 57% of the points to the serve.

During the semifinals, Aoyama and Shibahara will face off with Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It is held on an outdoor lawn and during the course of it a total of 63 couples are seen faces. It also takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.