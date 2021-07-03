Tennis players Aoyama and Shibahara qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

Japanese players Shuko Aoyama Y Ena Shibahara, number 13 of the WTA and number 13 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-1 and 6-2 in fifty-six minutes to the czech Tereza Martincova Y Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break serve once, while the winners did it 5 times. In addition, in the first serve Aoyama and Shibahara had a 46% effectiveness, a double fault and got 73% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 61%, they committed 4 double faults and achieved the 45% of service points.

In the second round, Aoyama and Shibahara will face the winners of the match in which they will face Kaitlyn christian Y Nao Hibino against Vera Zvonareva Y Laura siegemund.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) a total of 63 couples participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.