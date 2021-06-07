Tennis players Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero win in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals

06/07/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The Spanish Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 456 of the ATP and, number 189 of the ATP respectively won by 7-5 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-four minutes to the Indian tennis player Rohan bopanna, number 40 of the ATP and the Croatian player Franko skugor, number 37 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players during the semi-finals of the competition.

During the match, Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, in the first serve they were 77% effective, committed 3 double faults and scored 73% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break the serve on one occasion to their rivals, obtained a 75% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

In the semifinals, Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero will play against the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Hugo Nys Y Tim Puetz against Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.