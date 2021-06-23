Tennis player Zhizhen Zhang defeats tennis player Alejandro Tabilo in the qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

Zhizhen Zhang, Chinese, number 178 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 7 (7) -6 (5) in one hour and fifty-four minutes to Alexander Tabilo, Chilean tennis player, number 174 of the ATP. With this triumph, Zhang adds new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the match, the Chinese managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, achieved 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Chilean player, he also managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 64%, 6 double faults and 57% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.