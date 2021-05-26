Tennis player Zhizhen Zhang beat Lorenzo Giustino in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 05:30 CEST

The chinese player Zhizhen Zhang, number 175 of the ATP, won by 5-7, 7-5 and 6-2 in two hours and fifty-three minutes to the Italian tennis player Lorenzo Giustino, number 178 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Chinese tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, had an 89% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 78% effectiveness, committed 8 double faults and won 54% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.