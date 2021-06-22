Tennis player Zdenek Kolar beats Martin Klizan in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The czech player Zdenek Kolar, number 236 of the ATP, won by 6-1 and 6-2 in an hour and a minute to the Slovakian tennis player Martin Klizan, number 197 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

During the game, Kolar managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 76% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 80% of the service points. As for the Slovakian tennis player, he never managed to break serve and his effectiveness data is 44%, 5 double faults and 48% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. In this specific stage 128 players face each other. It also takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.