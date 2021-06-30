Tennis player Yulia Putintseva snatches Tsvetana Pironkova’s place in the thirty-second finals

06/30/2021

On at 14:00 CEST

The Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva, WTA number 43, won the Wimbledon 64th finals in fifty-four minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgarian tennis player, number 103 of the WTA. With this result, Putintseva manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, Putintseva managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 95% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 73% of the service points. As for the Bulgarian tennis player, she managed to break serve on one occasion, was 89% effective, did not double faults and managed to win 46% of her serve points.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation between Putintseva and the winner of the match between the Spanish tennis player Aliona Bolsava Zadoinov and the spanish player Paula Badosa.

This tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in this competition and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those directly classified, those who exceed the previous phase of the tournament and those invited.