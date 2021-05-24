Tennis player Yannick Maden passes Roland-Garros round

05/24/2021

On at 22:00 CEST

Yannick Maden, German, number 201 of the ATP, won by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to Federico Gaio, Italian tennis player, number 138 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the German player managed to break his opponent’s service 4 times, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 62% of the service points. As for the Italian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, obtained 54% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 54% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay.