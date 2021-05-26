Tennis player Xiyu Wang manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Mayo Hibi

05/26/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The Chinese tennis player Xiyu Wang, number 145 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-0 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-three minutes to the Japanese May Hibi, number 177 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Hibi failed to break serve at all, while Wang, meanwhile, did it 4 times. Likewise, in the first service the Chinese player had a 72% effectiveness, a double fault and achieved 67% of the service points, while her rival had a 62% first serve and 2 double faults, managing to win 50 % of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.